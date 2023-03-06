USS Cooperstown Rescues Mariner

ATLANTIC OCEAN – While conducting routine operations, the Freedom-variant littoral combat chip USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) provided emergency assistance to a sailing vessel in distress, March 11, 2023.



Cooperstown received notification that a sailing vessel was in distress and required rescuing. Diverting course to aid the vessel, Cooperstown then deployed their Search and Rescue (SAR) Swimmer to recover the individual in distress. Cooperstown safely recovered the stranded mariner and transferred them to Charleston Sector Coast Guard.



“I’m grateful for the training the Navy provided me to be able to respond and rescue the Mariner in distress, and thankful we were able to help,” said the ship’s primary Search and Rescue Swimmer, Gunner’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Justin Olson.



Cooperstown is the first naval ship named after Cooperstown, New York and honors the 70 Hall of Famers who served the United States during wartime in a range of conflicts that spanned the Civil War, World War I, World War II, and the Korean War.



“We are, America’s Away Team, and we are always ready to respond to action,” said Cmdr. Daxton Moore, commanding officer of Cooperstown. “I’m incredibly proud of the Sailors aboard Cooperstown who responded in the middle of the night to aid a Mariner in distress. I continue to be impressed by the Crew’s selfless actions.



The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

