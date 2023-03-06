Army Specialist Wins Her First World Cup Silver Medal in Qatar

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Samantha Simonton, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Samantha Simonton, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia, wins the Silver Medal in Women's Skeet at the International Shooting Sports Federation Shotgun World Cup in Doha, Qatar March 4-13. The Gainesville, Georgia native will compete in the next ISSF World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus March 25 - April 3. (ISSF Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Doha, Qatar — U.S. Army Spc. Samantha Simonton won the Silver Medal in Women’s Skeet at the International Shooting Sports Federation Shotgun World Cup March 4-13.



Simonton, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia, said that winning her very first World Cup Medal was no easy task.



“I am really proud of myself. I had to overcome a lot of mental adversity on that trip.”



One challenge in particular was the fact that this young U.S. Army Soldier was up against 53 of the top skeet shooters from around the world, including her USA Shooting teammate, Kim Rhode, a six-time Olympic Medalist. After two qualification rounds totaling a 125 targets, both Rhode and Simonton made it into the Final against six other international competitors who were all seeking a medal as well. The Gainesville, Georgia resident shot excellently in the qualification rounds, only missing one out of 125 targets and placed second behind Slovak skeet shooter, Danka Barteková. Rhode made it into the Final in third place with a qualification score of 122. The remaining five athletes in the final were: Diana Bocosi (Italy), Zoya Kravchencko (Kazakhstan), Barbora Sumova (Czech Republic), Iryna Malovichko (Ukraine) and Simona Scocchetti (Italy).



The final eight shooters were then broken into two relays with the top two moving onto the Final Medal Match. Simonton earned her spot into the Final after shooting 26 of the 30 relay targets, placing her in a second-place tie with Bocosi, who she then edged out in a shoot-off. Rhode won her relay by shooting 28 of the 30 targets.



In the Final, Simonton and Rhode went head to head after Scocchetti secured the Bronze Medal. Both U.S. athletes completed the 40-target final with 38 hits, which moved them into a shoot-off for their medals. After both athletes hit five individual targets, Simonton was the first to miss, making her the Silver Medalist and Rhode the Gold Medalist. The one-two win by Team USA made the nail-bitting finish sweet though, said Simonton.



“It was great having the United States on top of the podium.”



Coping with the stress of competition is not new for Simonton, who started shooting a shotgun when she was 8 years old. As a junior marksman, she competed internationally as part of some Junior World Cup and World Championship Teams from 2016-2019, earning medals and setting the Junior Women’s Qualification World Record.



As an adult, Simonton continued to gain experience as a civilian athlete and in 2020 she placed third in Olympic Trials, making her the first alternate for Team USA’s Olympic Shotgun Team.



In 2022, Simonton joined the U.S. Army with a direct appointment to the USAMU due to her unique skills. She reported to Army Combat Basic Training just tens days after winning the Gold Medal at the USA Shooting Winter Selection Match in Tucson, Ariz., which placed her on the National Shotgun Team. As part of that team, and a brand new Soldier, Simonton claimed the Bronze Medal at the ISSF World Championships in Osijek, Croatia in the fall of 2022. This medal win also earned the United States an Olympic Quota in Women’s Skeet for the 2024 Games in Paris, which Simonton is hoping to compete in. And shortly after that big win, Simonton claimed another Bronze Medal at the invitation-only President’s Cup in Cairo, Egypt.



True to her new Soldier status, Simonton says that all these experiences are great ways to develop skills and mental fortitude.



“I always try to use each match and final as a training opportunity. Each experience makes you better.”



So even when she found herself in her first World Cup Final Shoot-Off against a six-time Olympic Medalist, Simonton took a deep breath to focus on her mission and thought, “more shoot-offs is just more training for the next match.”



Simonton’s next match is the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus March 25 - April 3.