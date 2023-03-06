Spc. Samantha Simonton, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia, wins the Silver Medal in Women's Skeet at the International Shooting Sports Federation Shotgun World Cup in Doha, Qatar March 4-13.



The Gainesville, Georgia native will compete in the next ISSF World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus March 25 - April 3. (ISSF Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 17:31 Photo ID: 7676243 VIRIN: 230307-M-ZG886-378 Resolution: 1140x1154 Size: 976.56 KB Location: DOHA, QA Hometown: GAINESVILLE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Wins Silver Medal in Shotgun World Cup [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.