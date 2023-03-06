Spc. Samantha Simonton, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia, wins the Silver Medal in Women's Skeet at the International Shooting Sports Federation Shotgun World Cup in Doha, Qatar March 4-13.
The Gainesville, Georgia native will compete in the next ISSF World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus March 25 - April 3. (ISSF Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 17:31
|Photo ID:
|7676243
|VIRIN:
|230307-M-ZG886-378
|Resolution:
|1140x1154
|Size:
|976.56 KB
|Location:
|DOHA, QA
|Hometown:
|GAINESVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Wins Silver Medal in Shotgun World Cup [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Specialist Wins Her First World Cup Silver Medal in Qatar
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT