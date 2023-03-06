Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Wins Silver Medal in Shotgun World Cup [Image 6 of 6]

    Soldier Wins Silver Medal in Shotgun World Cup

    DOHA, QATAR

    03.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Spc. Samantha Simonton, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia, wins the Silver Medal in Women's Skeet at the International Shooting Sports Federation Shotgun World Cup in Doha, Qatar March 4-13.

    The Gainesville, Georgia native will compete in the next ISSF World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus March 25 - April 3. (ISSF Courtesy photo)

