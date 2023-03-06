People Flock to see Eagles Soar

Eagle watching has become a popular pastime for many people in the upper Midwest during the winter. Thousands of bald eagles migrate each year to open water areas, like the locks and dams, to find food during the colder months.



The large birds, which have an average six-foot wingspan, can easily be spotted when perched in a tree or swooping down for a catch from the river. Their signature white heads and dark brown bodies make them distinguishable from other raptor species however the young, which are all brown with white spots, are often mistaken for hawks or other types of eagles.



Organized eagle watching events are held in many locations along the rivers with most taking place in January and February to optimize viewing potential.



“The colder, the better,” said natural resource specialist Mike McKean who organizes several of the events for the Rock Island District’s Mississippi River Project. “When more of the river is frozen, the eagles are forced to congregate by the locks to find food. Their primary diet is fish.”



During these events, people of all ages have the chance to view eagles in the wild but in some cases, indoor viewing is also an option. During this year’s Quad City Bald Eagle Days nearly 700 students and educators got an up-close look at a live bald eagle during the kids’ day event, organized by the Mississippi River Project.



“Each year, staff from a rehabilitation facility near St. Louis, Missouri, called the World Bird Sanctuary, brings multiple species to the show,” said McKean. “It’s great because they get to see the birds up-close, learn about their differences, and get an idea of what they will be looking for when they go outside to the viewing location.



Although viewing eagles during an organized event may be interesting for some, others may prefer to wildlife watch without a crowd. The USACE Rock Island District has an online resource to help those interested in finding the largest congregations of eagles on any given week. During the months of December, January and February eagle count surveys are conducted each Wednesday results are posted to the web for public viewing. This year’s highest numbers were found at Lock and Dam 18 near Gladstone, Illinois, on the Mississippi River. On Dec. 28, 2022, a total of 680 adult and 130 juveniles were counted at the site.



For more information about eagle watching in the Rock Island District visit: www.mvr.usace.army.mil.

