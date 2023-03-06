New MILITARY STAR Accountholders Can Enjoy Spring Savings on First-Day Purchases from March 9 to 23

Courtesy Photo | Military shoppers can enjoy spring savings with a MILITARY STAR card! From March 9 to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military shoppers can enjoy spring savings with a MILITARY STAR card! From March 9 to 23, shoppers who sign up and use a new MILITARY STAR account will save 15% on all purchases made on the first day. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2l3. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can celebrate spring savings with MILITARY STAR®.



From March 9 through March 23, shoppers who are approved for and use a new MILITARY STAR account will receive 15% off all purchases made on the first day instead of the regular 10% discount.



“The MILITARY STAR card comes with great benefits, including special savings opportunities like 15% off first-day purchases for new cardholders,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “The card helps shoppers save while building credit at the same time.”



In addition to the 15% off first-day purchases, MILITARY STAR offers exclusive cardholder savings, such as:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants

• Free shipping on online orders



Additionally, cardholders receive fair and flexible terms to help build credit, including one low APR for everyone, regardless of credit score, and no annual, late or over-limit fees. Active-duty military members are also eligible for additional benefits such as a 0%-interest Military Clothing plan for qualifying uniform basics and a reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments.



Shoppers also earn unlimited 2% rewards on all purchases at exchanges, commissaries and online. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing line of credit.)



The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount when shopping the Exchange online.



The first-day discount is dependent upon the application being approved and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange