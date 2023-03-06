Commanding Officer of USS Canberra (LCS 30) Gold Crew Assumes Command

SAN DIEGO (March 7, 2023) – Cmdr. James “Bobby” Barber III, a native of San Diego, became the first commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) Gold crew during an assumption of command ceremony on Naval Base San Diego, March 7.



Canberra, assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, is homeported in San Diego, and its ceremonial commissioning is scheduled for summer 2023.



“I am extremely humbled to assume command of Canberra Gold crew and lead these hard-working Sailors,” said Barber. “My crew and I will continue the legacy of the ‘can do’ attitude Canberra Sailors – both Australian and American – are known for.”



USS Canberra is the second ship named in honor of HMAS Canberra (D33) and her crew, who defended U.S. and Australian combined forces during the Battle of Savo Island in World War II.



Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



