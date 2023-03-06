San Francisco Waterfront Study team meets to discuss alternatives for Tentatively Selected Plan

Photo By Sara Goodeyon | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with the Port of San...... read more read more

Photo By Sara Goodeyon | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with the Port of San Francisco on the San Francisco Waterfront Study. The purpose of the study is to preserve and fortify the Embarcadero Seawall, a 100-year old structure that over time has deteriorated and is subject to flood and seismic risk, and sea level rise. Members of a USACE Project Delivery Team met with members of the San Francisco Port Feb. 27 through March 3 at a workshop to review several alternative plans for improving the bayside waterfront. Next, the team will decide on a Tentatively Selected Plan and submit it by mid-summer 2023 for approval. The USACE team is comprised of members from the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, the Mississippi Valley Division, the North Atlantic Division, the South Pacific Division, and the Southwestern Division. see less | View Image Page