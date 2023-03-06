Navy Retirees Inspire Sailors at Great Lakes

Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois – Sailors aboard Naval Station, Great Lakes were treated to an in depth and insightful discussion panel consisting of two distinguished and retired African-American Navy leaders during a Black History Month commemoration on Feb. 23.



Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Great Lakes (NR REDCOM GL), hosted the celebration event with retired Rear Adm. Sinclair Harris and Fleet Master Chief April Beldo-Lilley who shared their personal stories and collective experiences of more than 60 years with more than 150 Sailors at the base’s Ross Theater.



“One of the reasons that we put this program together in celebration of Black History Month was to get the Navy family together to talk about issues that we as a family should talk about,” said Capt. Billy Franklin, Commander, REDCOM Greak L. “I especially appreciated when Rear Adm. Harris told us to share our stories, because everybody has a unique and special story.”



Franklin continued, “We invited these two distinguished Navy retirees because of their inspirational leadership. They encouraged the attendees to share their respective stories, and by sharing our stories with each other and those outside the Navy we grow to understand each other better and become a stronger Navy.”



Harris’ 34 year naval career included many assignments at sea, ashore, and overseas. Among the most notable were serving as commanding officer of the USS COMSTOCK (LDS-45) and as commander of the U.S. Fourth Fleet, Naval Forces South. Harris served a total of five tours at the Pentagon. His final assignment was as the vice director of operation to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In retirement, Harris continues to serve and was recently awarded the 2023 Distinguished Public Service Award from the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.



Beldo-Lilley joined the Navy in 1983 and served more than 33 years, retiring in 2017. Many of her accomplishments made her a trail-blazer both as a woman and African-American. Most notably, she was the first woman to become a command master chief of an aircraft carrier, the USS CARL VINSON (CVN-70), and the first female command master chief at Navy Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes.



Listening to almost 70 years of combined first-hand experience, Harris and Beldo-Lilley shared why they joined the Navy, the challenges they faced in their careers, and imparted the importance of having people who you can turn to for sound personal and professional advice and guidance.



Beldo-Lilley emphasized the importance of focusing on the mission and not giving into the negativity or distractions that try to pull you away from being the best Sailor you can be.



“We each have a responsibility every day to represent the Navy,” said Beldo-Lilley. “Remember what you raised your right hand to do. You have a choice. Keep focused on our Navy’s mission and understand our purpose. Stay the course. Trust the Navy because it will take care of you.”



Agreeing with Beldo-Lilley’s admonition to the Sailors, Harris added an unexpected element: cultivate a sense of humor. Harris implored Sailors to remember that we all will experience challenges and stress, but we need to keep things in perspective and find humor in the little things.



“While there are an endless number of books, articles, studies, and lectures regarding characteristics of being a leader, the one that is often overlooked is humor,” said Harris. “Humor helps break down barriers and keeps the messages you communicate memorable.”



The inspirational leadership displayed by Harris and Beldo-Lilley deeply resonated with the assembled group of Sailors. For one Sailor in particular, “Their stories really hit home with me,” said Lt. Donny James, one of Recruit Training Command’s technical training directors.



“They showed us how far we, as a Navy, have come in respect to diversity and how they paved the road for Sailors like me. Representation matters because it lets those that come after us know that the possibility of upward mobility in the Navy is real. I am thankful for their faithful service,” said James.



Among the assembled Sailors who attentively sat through the discussion panel, one Sailor left with a new and unique perspective. “One thing that stood out to me was when Rear Adm. Harris invited the crowd to say ‘take pride’ multiple times,” said Fire Controlman Apprentice Morgan Thoni, attached to Surface Combat Systems Training Command.



Thoni continued, “I felt it was a self-reflection statement and it made me realize I have a lot to be proud of. Adm. Harris reminded us to take pride in everything around us, especially take pride in ourselves. Taking pride in everything affects those around us. He gave us a new way to think about it.”

