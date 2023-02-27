Exchange Promotes Eye Health for Military Community During Save Your Vision Month

Courtesy Photo | The Exchange is looking out for your eyes health during #SaveYourVisionMonth! The...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Exchange is looking out for your eyes health during #SaveYourVisionMonth! The Exchange’s more than 140 optical centers and optometry clinics offer optometric care to military shoppers worldwide. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service encourages the military community to protect and preserve their eye health with optometric care this March during Save Your Vision Month.



The Department of Defense’s largest retailer has more than 140 optical centers and optometry clinics worldwide, serving, military families, retired service members, disabled Veterans as well as DoD and Coast Guard civilians and retirees. Authorized military shoppers with in-store shopping privileges can schedule eye exams or bring valid prescriptions to Exchange optical centers for eyeglasses, frames, contact lenses and other vision care accessories.



“The Exchange is all in to support the eye health of the military community during Save Your Vision Month and beyond,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange makes it easier to achieve optimal eye health with preventative and routine optometric care available at many PXs and BXs.”



Exchange optometry clinics accept TRICARE and most insurances. The Exchange’s BE FIT 360 program also offers additional services to support the health and wellness of the military community, including durable medical equipment shops, dental offices, cryotherapy centers and chiropractic clinics.



Visit the Exchange’s community Hub at publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/wellness or contact your local Exchange for more information.



