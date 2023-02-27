Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Defense Culinary training exercise underway at Fort Lee

    Culinary combat training exercise underway at Fort Lee

    03.03.2023

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. -- The 47th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise got off to a rousing start -- with its marquee Armed Forces Chef of Year event -- March 3 at McLaughlin Hall here. More than 180 culinarians from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard are scheduled to participate in the event designed to further culinary skills and thus improve military eating establishments. For more information about the JCTE, visit www.facebook.com/Army.Culinary

