FORT LEE, Va. -- The 47th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise got off to a rousing start -- with its marquee Armed Forces Chef of Year event -- March 3 at McLaughlin Hall here. More than 180 culinarians from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard are scheduled to participate in the event designed to further culinary skills and thus improve military eating establishments. For more information about the JCTE, visit www.facebook.com/Army.Culinary
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 10:54
|Story ID:
|439764
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Department of Defense Culinary training exercise underway at Fort Lee, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT