Arkansas National Guard welcomes 54th adjutant general

The Arkansas National Guard welcomed its 54th adjutant general in a ceremony here March 4, 2023.



Maj. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs assumed command of the 8,500-member organization in a ceremony officiated by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.



“In a state like Arkansas, the quality of the National Guard can be the difference between life and death,” the governor said. “When a tornado or a flood, or as we saw a few weeks ago, an ice storm hits, you get us back on our feet. When our country faces danger abroad, you keep us safe.”



She praised him for this three decades of leadership from the platoon level to brigade level.



“I know that Maj. Gen. Stubbs is the man to lead our National Guard into the future, she said. “He cares about our state. He cares about his fellow Guardsmen, and most importantly, he cares about this great country.”



The general thanked his family, friends, and military mentors for helping guide him to this point in his career. He also laid out his priorities, which are to take care of people, recruit and retain talent, readiness, relevance, and partnerships and innovation.



“For our young people in Arkansas, there is no doubt in my military mind, there is no better place for them to be than a member of the Arkansas National Guard,” the general said. “If you know a young man, a young woman, who needs some training. Who needs some discipline. Who needs a start in life, a jump start in life. A place to be part of the team to contribute mightily to the state and nation. They must, they need to come to the Arkansas National Guard. We are the best place for them.”



He highlighted the bright future the state has as its C-130 wing at Little Rock Air Force Base transitions from the C-130H to C-130J in the coming years.



He praised the Airmen at Ebbing Air National Guard Base as they fly real-world remotely piloted missions from Fort Smith, Ark., and the anticipated announcement of a forthcoming F-35 Foreign Military Sales mission that will see the Air Force’s premier fifth-generation fighter flying high over the Arkansas River Valley region.



Stubbs highlighted the troops currently deployed overseas from the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade that are flying into harms way in and around Southwest Asia every day.



He spoke of the Soldiers from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s 2nd Battalion who will soon be on the ground in Southwest Asia, and a company of Soldiers from 1st Battalion who will join them later this year.



He also highlighted the 39th IBCT’s headquarters element that will be headed to Germany in support of U.S. Army Europe’s Ukraine training efforts.



The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.

