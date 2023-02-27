Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    960th OSF changes commanders; outgoing commander awarded Meritorious Service Medal

    960th OSF changes commanders; outgoing commander awarded Meritorious Service Medal

    Photo By 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez | Col. Richard Wallace, 960th Cyber Operations Group commander, presents the leadership...... read more read more

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Story by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Lt. Col. Jarvis Croff relinquished command of the 960th Operations Support Flight, 960th Cyberspace Wing, to Lt. Col. Andrew Heo Feb. 5, 2023, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

    Prior to taking command of the 960th OSF, Heo served at Cyber Command under the Directorate of Operations.

    Croff was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal, for his contributions to the mission, and a rudis sword, a tradition for outgoing commanders of the wing.

    As commander of the 960th OSF, Heo is responsible for directing operations and personnel in support of local and geographically-separated units under the 960th Cyber Operations Group.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 11:44
    Story ID: 439714
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 960th OSF changes commanders; outgoing commander awarded Meritorious Service Medal, by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    960th OSF changes commanders; outgoing commander awarded Meritorious Service Medal
    960th OSF changes commanders; outgoing commander awarded Meritorious Service Medal
    960th OSF changes commanders; outgoing commander awarded Meritorious Service Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    960CW
    960OSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT