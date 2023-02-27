960th OSF changes commanders; outgoing commander awarded Meritorious Service Medal

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Lt. Col. Jarvis Croff relinquished command of the 960th Operations Support Flight, 960th Cyberspace Wing, to Lt. Col. Andrew Heo Feb. 5, 2023, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



Prior to taking command of the 960th OSF, Heo served at Cyber Command under the Directorate of Operations.



Croff was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal, for his contributions to the mission, and a rudis sword, a tradition for outgoing commanders of the wing.



As commander of the 960th OSF, Heo is responsible for directing operations and personnel in support of local and geographically-separated units under the 960th Cyber Operations Group.

