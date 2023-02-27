Navy Recruiting Gives 400 Reservists Opportunity as Recruiters

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) has issued a definite recall offering orders for 400 Navy reservists to become active-duty recruiters for 24-months. The definite recall began in January of this year and will end January 15, 2024.

NRC is looking for service members, paygrades E-5 and E-6, and is allowing those who were previously on canvass recruiter (CANREC) orders with the 803R Navy enlisted classification (NEC) to apply. Waivers will not be provided for other ranks who wish to apply.

Production recruiters are responsible for achieving demanding missions and accession goals. Recruiters must be highly motivated, possess strong work ethic, personal and professional integrity and must be committed to reflecting the Navy's Core Values. Production recruiters will attend Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU) located in Pensacola, Florida. The course of instruction is five weeks and, upon successful completion, will earn a recruiter NEC.

“I would recommend a reservist take definite recall orders to diversify their Navy career,” said Builder 1st Class Kiasha Stevens, the enlisted canvass recruiter program manager at NRC. “It is a mission that is laying the foundation and building America’s Navy. Additionally, active duty pay, health insurance and the many other benefits of being active duty make this offer appealing as well.”

Benefits include:

• Active Duty Pay, Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH), Basic Allowance for Subsistence (BAS)

• $450/month Special Duty Assignment Pay

• Full Medical and Dental benefits

• 30 days paid vacation per year, plus paid Federal / National holidays

• Tuition Assistance (TA)

• Accelerated Retirement (Receive Retirement Pay Early)

• Increased Advancement Opportunities

• Civilian job protection under the USERRA Act

“The members will have a listing of places to choose from as the definite recall orders are for hard to fill billets,” said Stevens. “They can prioritize the locations. However, the member must keep in mind that they have to go through an interview process with the NTAG once they have completed the application process.”

To apply, members can log on to U.S. Navy Reserve ZipServe on My Navy Portal. The job id # is 24304, or they can submit a request for eligibility to PERS-92 at PERS-92@navy.mil.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

