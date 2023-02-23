Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy, 50 Partners Start International Maritime Exercise 2023

    IMX/CE 23 Infographic

    Photo By Sgt. Brandon Murphy | Infographic depicting information for International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.27.2023

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain – U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) commenced the Middle East region’s largest maritime exercise, Feb. 26.

    Known as International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2023, the multinational event is combined with Cutlass Express, which is led by Naval Forces Europe-Africa. Both will involve more than 50 partner-nations and international organizations operating in the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, Indian Ocean and East African coastal regions.

    Additionally, the combined exercise will include 7,000 personnel, 35 ships and more than 30 unmanned and artificial intelligence systems.

    Participants will focus on five main areas: combined command and control, maritime security, mine countermeasures, unmanned systems and artificial intelligence integration, and global health.

    IMX and Cutlass Express are scheduled to end March 16 and 17, respectively. This is the eighth iteration of IMX since the exercise was established in 2012.

    The full list of participants is available here: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7650926/imx-ce-23-scheduled-participant-list

