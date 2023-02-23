Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMX/CE 23 Infographic

    IMX/CE 23 Infographic

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    Infographic depicting information for International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023 (IMX/CE 23). (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Brandon Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 00:50
    Photo ID: 7651612
    VIRIN: 230227-A-RY768-1001
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMX/CE 23 Infographic, by SGT Brandon Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy, 50 Partners Start International Maritime Exercise 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International Maritime Exercise
    IMX23
    IMX/CE23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT