The New Mercury 7

CAMP HUMPHREYS, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – 1st Signal Brigade (1SB) welcomed its new Command Sergeant Major, Nicholas M. Curry, to its organization during an Assumption of Command ceremony at the 8th Army Wightman Noncommissioned Officers Academy (NCOA), Republic of South Korea, Jan. 9, 2023.

The previous Command Sgt. Major, Jay A. High, who had been with the brigade since 2019, was honored previously with a Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony held Dec. 2, 2022, at the same location.

Anticipation was high as Soldiers, and guests walked in and took their seats in the auditorium. Everything was set in place for the ceremony, including the colors at center stage which were led by Brigade Operations Sergeant Major Ian S. Riley.

After the welcoming gift was presented to Curry’s family, the national anthem was sung, and the invocation was given by Brigade Chaplain Maj. John B. Lee, the official passing of colors would begin.

The passing of the colors signifies a new change in leadership, handing over the loyalty of the unit's Soldiers, and placing trust in new hands. As Riley passed the colors to Brigade Commander Col. Shawn S. McClure, he passed the colors to Curry. It is an important moment in any change of command ceremony.

It was time for opening remarks, so McClure stepped over to the podium as Curry sat beside it.

“I know these next 18 months will be exceptional as together we lead the Mercury brigade to even greater heights,” said McClure as he talked about the great things the future holds for the brigade. “Command Sgt. Major Curry, we welcome you and your family to the Mercury team and know you will make a lasting impact here in the Land of the Morning Calm.”

McClure and Curry have a unique history together, serving twice at the same duty location, and narrowly working directly beside each other as signaleers. It seemed like it was military destiny for them to come together now.

As Curry opened his speech, he thanked the distinguished guests for joining him in this ceremony, and highlighted the great welcome he has received in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

“To the 1SB welcome party, thankyou for the warm welcome to the Republic of South Korea. You have set a new standard for sponsorship into the Mercury brigade,” said Curry.

Focusing on the coming year, Curry explained the type of leader he aimed to be. “I will lead with compassion and empathy. I look forward to building agile, effective, and high performing teams that can understand how to operate an environment, tailor themselves, and achieve effectiveness.”

The rest of the ceremony went on with ceremonial procedures which included singing the the Signal Corps March, the Army song, and the 8th Army song.

Finalizing the ceremony Curry saluted McClure and said the 1SB motto “First To Communicate” and McClure responded “One Team”.