    Assumption of Responsibilities CSM Nicholas M. Curry [Image 21 of 26]

    Assumption of Responsibilities CSM Nicholas M. Curry

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Welcome Mercury 7!
    On January 9, 2023, the Mercury Brigade welcomed the new BDE CSM, Command Sgt. Major Nicholas M. Curry. It is an honor to have him and his family join this Brigade and be a leader to the Soldiers here.
    His influence and guidance have already been felt throughout the ranks, and we wish CSM Curry continued success in his time here. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1SB PAO)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 01:56
    Photo ID: 7584950
    VIRIN: 230109-A-EV716-057
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    8th army
    1st signal brigade
    signal brigade
    1tsb
    1 signal brigade

