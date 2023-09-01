Assumption of Responsibilities CSM Nicholas M. Curry

Welcome Mercury 7!

On January 9, 2023, the Mercury Brigade welcomed the new BDE CSM, Command Sgt. Major Nicholas M. Curry. It is an honor to have him and his family join this Brigade and be a leader to the Soldiers here.

His influence and guidance have already been felt throughout the ranks, and we wish CSM Curry continued success in his time here. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1SB PAO)

