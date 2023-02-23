Unit spotlight - 156th Information Operations Battalion

Warfare not always happens on the battlefield. With the advancement of technology, the fight has grown further into the digital and information scope – putting the Guard members of the 156th Information Operations Battalion at the forefront.



“The ultimate goal is to mess with the adversary’s mindset, to create ambiguity, confusion or dissolution in the mind of the enemy commander,” said Lt. Col. Dan Wessman, commander of the 156th Information Operations Battalion.



Information operations is a category of direct and indirect support to military operations. By definition, information operations are described as the integrated employment of electronic warfare (EW), computer network operations (CNO), psychological operations (PSYOP), military deception (MILDEC), and operations security (OPSEC), in concert with specified supporting and related capabilities, to influence, disrupt, corrupt or usurp adversarial human and automated decision making while protecting our own.



Wessman, who is an Infantryman by trade, has been a part of the information operations community for nearly a dozen years, and has also deployed to the middle east with a team in support of combatant commands.



“As an information operations professional, you will get the chance to deploy and actually do the job you are trained to do,” said Wessman. “As part of the larger 56th Theater Information Operations Group, we are the only Washington National Guard unit to have had at least one member deployed every day since Sept. 11, 2001.”



During the height of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom, information operations professionals began deploying smaller field support teams. That routine has continued for nearly 20 years. Today field support teams support an on-going U.S. Central Command mission with Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.



The information operations community is very small, with only a handful of information operations brigades across the entire Army, including the active duty, National Guard and reserves. This affords soldiers that want to deploy in support of information operations a chance to mobilize.



“We are always looking for those soldiers that have a different mindset, who have a marketing, advertising and influencing background,” said Wessman.



While a diverse background is often a bonus, Wessman added the scenario training the unit does on drill weekends is part of building the skills for the soldiers on teams. Annually, the 56th TIOG holds what it calls the Information Operations Academy, a full slate of classes at the Washington Army National Guard’s Information Operations Readiness Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. that focuses on information operations, military intelligence, military deception, IO planning and electronic warfare.



“IO academy is a great opportunity for our soldiers to continue developing those skills they learn at the school house, more in-depth and small group settings,” said Wessman.

