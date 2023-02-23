Great Lakes Instructor earns SCSTC 2022 Domain Civilian of the Year

GREAT LAKES, Ill. - Retired Chief Petty Officer (CPO) David W. Cannady, a Surface Combat Systems Great Lakes (SCSTC GL) Instructor, was recently recognized as SCSTC’s 2022 Domain Civilian of the Year (COY).



Cannady was recognized for sustained superior performance while instructing Apprentice Technical Training courses at SCSTC GL.



“Our SCSTC GL team includes top-notch civilian Instructors who bring dedicated professional and technical knowledge,” said SCSTC GL Commanding Officer Capt. Roy L. Henkle. “Recognizing the efforts of our top performers helps to reinforce our concept of team effort and integration. The military and civilian Instructors work seamlessly to provide the best environment to develop the fleet’s future elite technicians and leaders.”



SCSTC’s Executive Director, Mr. Brian Deters, says as a dedicated Instructor and training subject matter expert, Cannady is shaping the future of our fleet.



“David is the key element in a student’s learning process,” he explained. “He provides technical and instructional expertise ensuring our warfighters are ready to fight and win. This award recognizes the extraordinary talent we have within our civilian workforce and with his significant contributions to mission readiness and unwavering commitment to our Sailors, David is most deserving of this award.”



Cannady attributes values and ethics instilled throughout his career as a CPO for a framework to his success.



“Just as someone chooses the path to pursue becoming a CPO to engage Sailors and impact their lives, which is why I do it,” said Cannady. “I provide knowledge and pass on information to make better decisions, whether it be in civilian life, military career or even maintenance troubleshooting problem areas; I’m professional and give the individual personal information to better equip their critical thinking, not make recommendations for them.”



Cannady worked as a contractor before being hired as a full-time employee with SCSTC GL and won Civilian of the Quarter during his initial opportunity. He continued to explain how his position as an instructor is an opportunity to impact Sailors, referencing his experience as a CPO.



“I run a class room like I run a division aboard a ship since everyone here is on active orders,” said Cannady. “I work here as a chief in a retired status and function. I became a chief to mentor the future of our fleet. I start every class by pulling up the credentialing opportunities the Navy has afforded me and that I pursued. That is the same work ethic I am trying to instill in these accession Sailors and what got me to where I am today.”



