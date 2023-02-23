Materially Responsive

When the Joint Force conducts missions in a chemically or biologically contaminated operational environment, they wear protective garments, but these garments burden warfighters by increasing heat retention and restricting movement, which reduces their mission effectiveness. To reduce burden while maintaining or improving protection, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense Program is investing with the Powerhouse Consulting Group (PCG), an industry leader in textile fabrication, to produce a prototype fabric for lightweight protective garments that would replace the current hot, heavy, and cumbersome Joint Force chemical and biological (CB) overgarment.
The current CB overgarment is the Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST), which is a carbon-based protective system that provides full-spectrum protection against chemical warfare agents (CWAs), but its heat retention and movement burdens impact mission performance. To address these burdens, DTRA JSTO is developing a lighter-weight fabric coated with switchable polymers, called an Interpenetrating Polymer Network (IPN) as a component of a next-generation, responsive, triggerable, chemical-threat overgarment that is lightweight, more flexible, allows high moisture and heat transfer in uncontaminated environments, and only protects and restricts moisture and heat transfer in the presence of CWAs.
The IPN has two configurations: an open configuration that allows air and moisture vapor transfer through the fabric making it more breathable, and a protective closed configuration that prevents moisture vapor and CWAs from passing through. Polymer configurations can be switched using a triggering electrical signal that has the potential to be linked to a chemical agent detector so that protection increases immediately upon detection.
There are several advantages to an environmentally responsive protective garment:
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 22:22
|Story ID:
|439080
|Location:
|FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Materially Responsive, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT