Materially Responsive

The Interpenetrating Polymer Network (IPN) consists of electroactive conducting polymer (blue/red), carbon fibers, crosslinked plastic support (orange and yellow), and tethers (black and green). The IPN can switch between open (left) and closed (right) configurations by applying voltage to the system. When closed, the tethers are released and the conducting polymers are exposed, which causes a localized increase in IPN density, resulting in the protective closed state. (Powerhouse Consulting Group image)

