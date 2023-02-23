Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Materially Responsive

    Materially Responsive

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    The Interpenetrating Polymer Network (IPN) consists of electroactive conducting polymer (blue/red), carbon fibers, crosslinked plastic support (orange and yellow), and tethers (black and green). The IPN can switch between open (left) and closed (right) configurations by applying voltage to the system. When closed, the tethers are released and the conducting polymers are exposed, which causes a localized increase in IPN density, resulting in the protective closed state. (Powerhouse Consulting Group image)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 22:22
    Photo ID: 7647100
    VIRIN: 220223-D-D0490-003
    Resolution: 2083x1385
    Size: 980.25 KB
    Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Materially Responsive, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Materially Responsive

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SCALES
    JSLIST
    overgarment
    protective garments
    switchable polymers
    Interpenetrating Polymer Network (IPN)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT