Fort Riley and Geary County Schools share Army Community Partnership award

Photo By Caroline Countryman | In a virtual ceremony held Feb. 21, Fort Riley and USD 475 / Geary County Schools received the 2022 Army Community Partnership Award. Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, Deputy Commanding General - Support for 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley; Ms. Kristy Haden, USD 475 Board of Education President; Cmd. Sgt. Major Jason Poulin, Fort Riley garrison cmd. sgt. major; Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 Superintendent; Ms. Beth Hudson, USD 475 Board of Education Vice President; Col. Michael Foote, Fort Riley Garrison Commander; Ms. Kelley Paskow, Plans, Analysis and Integration Office; and Mr. Jeff Williamson, Fort Riley Director of Public Works joined the virtual ceremony from Fort Riley. The Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, hosted the event in which 7 partnership awards were presented.

The Department of the Army presented its Army Community Partnership Award to Fort Riley and Unified School District 475, Geary County, in a virtual ceremony Feb. 21, hosted by the Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army for Installations, Energy and Environment.



The Army Community Partnership Awards Program seeks to highlight examples of exceptional cooperation and diligence that will encourage continued collaboration to achieve the full potential of community partnerships.



Fort Riley and Geary County Schools were honored for a first Design-build Capital Improvement, Repair and Maintenance Intergovernmental Support Agreement. The IGSA expands mission capability and improves training capabilities through a cost-effective modernization of facilities required to train and prepare units to conduct multi-domain operations.



Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, Deputy Commanding General – Support of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, accepted the award on behalf of the installation and the school district, noting, “We appreciate your recognition of the great partnership we have here at Fort Riley with our school district. This is a great opportunity for us to improve quality of life for our Soldiers and families. And we really appreciate the fact that we’re able to save about $5 million annually through our agreements, but especially with our schools, USD 475.”



This agreement creates a 49% cost savings for the Army and stabilized the contract workforce supporting Geary County Schools. This resulted in an 83% procurement time savings that expands operational capabilities and improves community relations. This marks the second consecutive year that Fort Riley and USD 475 have been honored with an Army Community Partnership Award.



For 2022 the Army named seven installations and neighboring communities community partnership award winners for forming innovative partnerships that improve quality of life for Soldiers and their families, enhance Army readiness, modernize services, provide efficiencies, expand capabilities, strengthen community relationships and contribute to reform initiatives throughout the Army. Fort Riley and its community partners have been recognized with this award three of the last five years.



Photos available at https://www.flickr.com/photos/firstinfantrydivision/albums/72177720306165805.