Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley and Geary County Schools share Army Community Partnership award

    Fort Riley and Geary County Schools share Army Community Partnership award

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Caroline Countryman 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    In a virtual ceremony held Feb. 21, Fort Riley and USD 475 / Geary County Schools received the 2022 Army Community Partnership Award.
    Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, Deputy Commanding General - Support for 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley; Ms. Kristy Haden, USD 475 Board of Education President; Cmd. Sgt. Major Jason Poulin, Fort Riley garrison cmd. sgt. major; Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 Superintendent; Ms. Beth Hudson, USD 475 Board of Education Vice President; Col. Michael Foote, Fort Riley Garrison Commander; Ms. Kelley Paskow, Plans, Analysis and Integration Office; and Mr. Jeff Williamson, Fort Riley Director of Public Works joined the virtual ceremony from Fort Riley. The Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, hosted the event in which 7 partnership awards were presented.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 18:43
    Photo ID: 7646940
    VIRIN: 230221-A-MO442-001
    Resolution: 4133x3417
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley and Geary County Schools share Army Community Partnership award, by Caroline Countryman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Riley and Geary County Schools share Army Community Partnership Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Community Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT