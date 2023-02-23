Fort Riley and Geary County Schools share Army Community Partnership award

In a virtual ceremony held Feb. 21, Fort Riley and USD 475 / Geary County Schools received the 2022 Army Community Partnership Award.

Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, Deputy Commanding General - Support for 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley; Ms. Kristy Haden, USD 475 Board of Education President; Cmd. Sgt. Major Jason Poulin, Fort Riley garrison cmd. sgt. major; Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 Superintendent; Ms. Beth Hudson, USD 475 Board of Education Vice President; Col. Michael Foote, Fort Riley Garrison Commander; Ms. Kelley Paskow, Plans, Analysis and Integration Office; and Mr. Jeff Williamson, Fort Riley Director of Public Works joined the virtual ceremony from Fort Riley. The Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, hosted the event in which 7 partnership awards were presented.

