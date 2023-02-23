Civilian Senior Communications Mission Planner retires from service after 41 years

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A U.S. Army civilian Senior Communications Mission Planner and IT Program Manager retired after 41 years of uniformed and civil service, Feb. 22.



Michael R. Williams, who served in the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command’s G6 Communications Directorate, was recognized during his retirement ceremony at the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Born and raised in an American military family in Germany, Williams joined the U.S. Army in 1981. During his 20 years in uniform, he served as a unit supply specialist and Army recruiter.



He began his civil service career at the Portland, Oregon, Recruiting Battalion before volunteering to deploy with the Corps of Engineers to Iraq where he led a team responsible for IT Customer Support.



Williams joined the 20th CBRNE Command in 2008 and worked on communications planning, program management, logistics, records management, the command inspection program and general administration. He also developed strategic communications plans and participated in the planning of communications capabilities in response to CBRNE incidents.



Williams went to work overseas at U.S. Africa Command’s G6 in 2017 where he focused on interoperability and cybersecurity as a program manager in the Coalition Division. In 2019, he returned to 20th CBRNE Command where he managed headquarters and major subordinate command communications planning and support requirements.



Lt. Col. Anne S. Anderson, the Assistant Chief of Staff for Communications (G6), said Williams had played an instrumental role in supporting the command and thanked Williams’ wife Elaine Williams for her support throughout his 41 -year career. Monte Dashiell, the deputy G6, served as the master of ceremonies for the ceremony.



Col. John P. Kunstbeck, the chief of staff of the 20th CBRNE Command, said that Williams was a dedicated team player and detailed program manager.



“He has spent half of his life in support of defending our nation as a service member and DoD employee,” said Kunstbeck.



Kunstbeck said that the service, commitment and patriotism of military families like the Williams family is the reason that America remains the greatest nation in the world.



After traveling the world with the Army, Williams said he plans to explore the nation in a recreational vehicle. He said the bond that Soldiers, Army civilians and military families form during service to their nation is enduring.



“The one thing that we’ve always felt was camaraderie,” said Williams.

