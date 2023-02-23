Elaine Williams (right) puts the retirement pin on her husband Michael R. Williams (left) at his retirement ceremony at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 22. Michael Williams concluded 41 years of uniformed and civil service during the widely attended ceremony. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.
Civilian Senior Communications Mission Planner retires from service after 41 years
