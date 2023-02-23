Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian Senior Communications Mission Planner retires from service after 41 years

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Elaine Williams (right) puts the retirement pin on her husband Michael R. Williams (left) at his retirement ceremony at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 22. Michael Williams concluded 41 years of uniformed and civil service during the widely attended ceremony. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

    retirement
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command
    Army civilians
    Michael R. Williams

