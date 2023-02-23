MIDLANT Employee Selected as NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year for 2023

Courtesy Photo | 230202-N-GY005-1001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 2, 2023) Naval Facilities Engineering...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230202-N-GY005-1001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 2, 2023) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) recently announced NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic employee Geoff Malia, R.A., as their selection as NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year for 2023. Malia currently serves as Deputy Public Works Officer at Public Works Department Great Lakes, Illinois. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston/Released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) recently announced Geoff Malia, R.A., as their selection as the NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year for 2023.



“Please join me in congratulating Geoff Malia from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic on his selection as the 2023 NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer (ALAID) of the Year,” said NAVFAC Commander/Chief of Engineers Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey. “Being an engineering command, the importance of architecture, landscape architecture, and interior design in the delivery of our projects and facilities can sometimes easily go overlooked and be underappreciated. That is why I am extremely proud to be the inaugural presenter of this new annual award!”



Malia, who is now serving as the Deputy Public Works Officer at Public Works Department (PWD) Great Lakes, Illinois, served as the project manager and engineering branch head there, leading a team that conducted $80 million of design, construction, and facilities management work across six states. In 2022, he managed NAVFAC MIDLANT’s largest structural inspection program, conducting many inspections in-house and completing them ahead of schedule. He also lent his expertise to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the COVID-19 pandemic, managing projects to create field hospitals and beds for patients within an expedited delivery timeframe.



Malia was first selected as the NAVFAC MIDLANT (Echelon IV) ALAID of the Year for 2023, late last year, before going on to compete for this higher-level award. All nominees were evaluated in the areas of achievements in their respective field, civic and humanitarian activities, professional registration, continuing education, awards and honors, and professional/technical society involvement.



“This award speaks volumes to Geoff’s expertise and helps shine a light on the great contributions he makes every day at NAVFAC MIDLANT and within the Design and Construction community at-large,” said NAVFAC MIDLANT Commanding Officer Capt. Matt Riethmiller. “He was chosen from an impressive list of qualified candidates, and I'm honored to join Rear Adm. VanderLey in saying ‘Congratulations’ on his selection. I look forward to more great contributions from Geoff and our Great Lakes Public Works team.”



Malia, who was born in Toledo, Ohio and currently resides in Arlington Heights, Illinois, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and a Master of Architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Illinois. His parents, Steve and Mary Malia, live in Maumee, Ohio.



“I’m ecstatic this award was created for the technical communities. Never would I have expected to be selected, let alone the first recipient, but I’m incredibly humbled,” said Malia, who came to work for NAVFAC MIDLANT at PWD Great Lakes in 2012. “This award is the result of a number of incredible teams leaning forward to execute amazing work, and I could not be prouder of their efforts. I continue to be impressed by the level of dedication, can-do spirit, and technical competency of our people.”



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



