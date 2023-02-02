Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIDLANT Employee Selected as NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year for 2023

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    230202-N-GY005-1001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 2, 2023) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) recently announced NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic employee Geoff Malia, R.A., as their selection as NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year for 2023. Malia currently serves as Deputy Public Works Officer at Public Works Department Great Lakes, Illinois. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston/Released)

