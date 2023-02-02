230202-N-GY005-1001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 2, 2023) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) recently announced NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic employee Geoff Malia, R.A., as their selection as NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year for 2023. Malia currently serves as Deputy Public Works Officer at Public Works Department Great Lakes, Illinois. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 14:44 Photo ID: 7646458 VIRIN: 230202-N-GY005-1001 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 424.29 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MIDLANT Employee Selected as NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year for 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.