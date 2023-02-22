Fort Benning Conducts 2023 Heat Forum

Photo By Ron Mooney | U.S. Army Medical Activity-Fort Benning hosted its 7th annual Heat Forum on Tuesday,...... read more read more

Photo By Ron Mooney | U.S. Army Medical Activity-Fort Benning hosted its 7th annual Heat Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at McGinnis-Wickam Hall (Building 4) on the installation's Main Post. The informational forum is focused on cultivating collaboration between medical and non-medical leaders to eliminate death from heat stroke and hyponatremia at Fort Benning and possibly other Department of Defense installations. Fort Benning is home of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence. It is among the Army's largest training posts and is responsible for conducting Infantry and Armor Basic Combat Training, the Infantry and Armor Basic Officer Leadership Courses, Maneuver Captain's Career Course, the U.S. Army Airborne School, and Ranger School. Martin Army Community Hospital sees some of the highest numbers of exertional heat illnesses of anywhere in the DoD. Consequently, its clinicians are uniquely experienced in mitigating heat related injuries and they're motivated to address this, often overlooked, niche of medicine. see less | View Image Page