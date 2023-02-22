Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Benning Conducts 2023 Heat Forum

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Story by Ron Mooney 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    U.S. Army Medical Activity-Fort Benning hosted its 7th annual Heat Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at McGinnis-Wickam Hall (Building 4) on the installation's Main Post.
    The informational forum is focused on cultivating collaboration between medical and non-medical leaders to eliminate death from heat stroke and hyponatremia at Fort Benning and possibly other Department of Defense installations. Fort Benning is home of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence. It is among the Army's largest training posts and is responsible for conducting Infantry and Armor Basic Combat Training, the Infantry and Armor Basic Officer Leadership Courses, Maneuver Captain's Career Course, the U.S. Army Airborne School, and Ranger School.
    Martin Army Community Hospital sees some of the highest numbers of exertional heat illnesses of anywhere in the DoD. Consequently, its clinicians are uniquely experienced in mitigating heat related injuries and they're motivated to address this, often overlooked, niche of medicine.

