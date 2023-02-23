Exchange, MGM to Offer Free Advance Screenings of ‘Creed III’ to Select Military Communities

Courtesy Photo | Service members, military families and retirees can follow Adonis Creed’s journey...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Service members, military families and retirees can follow Adonis Creed’s journey with a free advanced screening of “Creed III.” see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Service members, military families and retirees can take in the action at a free advance screening of MGM’s “Creed III” directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan at select Army & Air Force Exchange Service Reel Time Theaters on Feb. 25.



The exclusive advance screenings come nearly a week before it is released in theaters nationwide March 3, courtesy of MGM and the Exchange*. Installations offering the special screening include:



• Fort Huachuca

• Fort Irwin

• Fort Jackson

• Fort Leonard Wood

• Fort Rucker • Grand Forks AFB

• Lackland AFB

• Sheppard AFB

• Travis AFB

• U.S. Military Academy – West Point

“The Exchange is excited to host military-exclusive showings to service members and their families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Complimentary advance screenings demonstrate our commitment to boosting the morale of service members and bringing a taste of home to those who serve.”



Moviegoers can follow their local Exchange’s Facebook page for more information on show times and ticket reservations.



*Please be aware that no recording or distribution (audio or visual) of any portion of Creed III is permitted. Any attempted recording will result in immediate removal from the theater and may result in criminal or other legal action against such person.



