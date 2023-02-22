Military Shoppers Save $140 million, Joint Buying Alliance Announces

Courtesy Photo | Leaders of the Military Resale Joint Buying Alliance announced $140 million in savings...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Leaders of the Military Resale Joint Buying Alliance announced $140 million in savings for its customers. The latest total was released Feb. 15 at the group’s annual strategy session, held this year at the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) headquarters in Virginia Beach, Virginia. see less | View Image Page

Leaders of the Military Resale Joint Buying Alliance announced $140 million in savings for its customers. The latest total was released Feb. 15 at the group’s annual strategy session, held this year at the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) headquarters in Virginia Beach, Virginia.



To achieve the $140 million in savings since 2019, the retailers joined merchandising and business efforts with a focus on two main areas. The Joint Buying Alliance leveraged combined buying power to lower prices by $104 million on goods in several departments, including health & beauty and electronics, the remaining $36 million cost-of-goods savings was achieved through vendor special buys.



The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), NEXCOM, Marine Corps Community Services (MCX), Coast Guard Exchange (CGX) and Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) formed the Joint Buying Alliance in 2019 to bring together their collective buying power and resale experience to benefit their customers.



The military resale leaders reaffirmed this commitment to leverage each other’s expertise, learnings and strengths, explaining, “By working together and building on the initiatives already in place, we can continue to strengthen the exchange and commissary benefits for our military customers for years to come.”



Moving forward, the joint buying alliance has pledged to attend key trade shows and conferences together to achieve better pricing and identify and meet with potential new brands and vendors. In addition, the organizations are looking for opportunities to leverage the MILITARY STAR card and offer their private label brands, including North Star Trading, Simply Perfect and Patriot’s Choice, across the military resale community. Joint marketing efforts for National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Month of the Military Child and Veterans Day will continue.



The group will continue to work with national retailers to offer quality products at a savings. One such example is the collaboration with The Home Depot, expected to launch this year, to make its expanded assortment of name-brand major appliances and best-in-class customer service, delivery and installation available to military resale customers.