Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d TSB #Spotlight — Sgt. 1st Class Douglas

    2d TSB #Spotlight — Sgt. 1st Class Douglas

    Photo By Candy C Knight | The 2d Theater Signal Brigade #Spotlight shines on Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Brown,...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.22.2023

    Story by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Ensuring everyone is treated fairly regardless of all differences is one of Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Brown's major duties as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Equal Opportunity Advisor.

    “My job is to ensure the brigade EO program is administered annually to military and civilians,” he said. “I also ensure all informal and formal complaints are kept on the timeline stated in the regulation.”

    Being an EO Advisor is a challenging career requiring multiple attributes like people skills; quick-thinking when responding to questions and situations; and public speaking.

    “This job has greatly enhanced my people skills. Doing focus groups, you need the ability to communicate effectively so you record creditable information. With this job you cannot have a fear of speaking in front of other people, You also need the ability to separate judgment when issues are brought to you, and be able to think outside the box.”

    One of Brown's favorite career highlights was his deployment to Afghanistan.

    “I had just PCS’d to Fort Hood, Texas, and two weeks later, I deployed to Afghanistan with 20 soldiers I’d never met, and was instructed to run fiber optic cable for 17 different forwarding bases. During our 9 months together, we bonded and got to know each other well. We ran more than 50,000 feet of fiber and everyone came back with all 10 fingers and toes.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 03:38
    Story ID: 438909
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB #Spotlight — Sgt. 1st Class Douglas, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2d TSB #Spotlight — Sgt. 1st Class Douglas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Equal Opportunity
    resiliency
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    BrigadeofExcellence
    2dTSBSpotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT