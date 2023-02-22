2d TSB #Spotlight — Sgt. 1st Class Douglas

Photo By Candy C Knight | The 2d Theater Signal Brigade #Spotlight shines on Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Brown,...... read more read more Photo By Candy C Knight | The 2d Theater Signal Brigade #Spotlight shines on Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Brown, Equal Opportunity Advisor, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. As the Equal Opportunity Advisor, Sgt. 1st Class Brown ensures the brigade's command team and staff are equipped with the proper tools to sustain a comprehensive effort to maximize human potential and ensure fair treatment for all persons based solely on merit, performance and potential in support of readiness. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

Ensuring everyone is treated fairly regardless of all differences is one of Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Brown's major duties as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Equal Opportunity Advisor.



“My job is to ensure the brigade EO program is administered annually to military and civilians,” he said. “I also ensure all informal and formal complaints are kept on the timeline stated in the regulation.”



Being an EO Advisor is a challenging career requiring multiple attributes like people skills; quick-thinking when responding to questions and situations; and public speaking.



“This job has greatly enhanced my people skills. Doing focus groups, you need the ability to communicate effectively so you record creditable information. With this job you cannot have a fear of speaking in front of other people, You also need the ability to separate judgment when issues are brought to you, and be able to think outside the box.”



One of Brown's favorite career highlights was his deployment to Afghanistan.



“I had just PCS’d to Fort Hood, Texas, and two weeks later, I deployed to Afghanistan with 20 soldiers I’d never met, and was instructed to run fiber optic cable for 17 different forwarding bases. During our 9 months together, we bonded and got to know each other well. We ran more than 50,000 feet of fiber and everyone came back with all 10 fingers and toes.”