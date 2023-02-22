Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB #Spotlight — Sgt. 1st Class Douglas

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade #Spotlight shines on Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Brown, Equal Opportunity Advisor, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. As the Equal Opportunity Advisor, Sgt. 1st Class Brown ensures the brigade's command team and staff are equipped with the proper tools to sustain a comprehensive effort to maximize human potential and ensure fair treatment for all persons based solely on merit, performance and potential in support of readiness. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 03:37
    Photo ID: 7643926
    VIRIN: 230222-A-FX425-0001
    Resolution: 1587x2245
    Size: 555.99 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB #Spotlight — Sgt. 1st Class Douglas, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Equal Opportunity
    resiliency
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    BrigadeofExcellence
    2dTSBSpotlight

