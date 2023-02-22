2d TSB #Spotlight — Sgt. 1st Class Douglas

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade #Spotlight shines on Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Brown, Equal Opportunity Advisor, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. As the Equal Opportunity Advisor, Sgt. 1st Class Brown ensures the brigade's command team and staff are equipped with the proper tools to sustain a comprehensive effort to maximize human potential and ensure fair treatment for all persons based solely on merit, performance and potential in support of readiness. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)

