From Mauka to Makai: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Heads Cleanup Efforts

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) started the year by spearheading cleanup efforts at Kapilina Beach and Lualualei Naval Road, located on the west side of Oahu. This cleanup effort would not have been possible without the participation of various agencies and the local community.



“From boat jet skis, car doors and wheels, the tires were almost the first things to go,” said Cpl. Carvin Francois of the 25th Infantry Division.



Over 15 tons of bulk junk were collected for both cleanups and over 40 people worked tirelessly to clear the areas from the mountains (mauka) to the ocean (makai).



Beloved for its coastal resources and quality of kalo (taro) by ancient Hawaiians, the areas from the Waianae coastlines to the naval road bordering the Waianae mountains, have since gained notoriety as grounds for illegal dumping.



In addition to the area posing health and safety hazards for life’s surroundings, the area has become an eyesore, especially to those who know the lands’ rich and perpetual history.



Ka Pilina (relationship and connection) and Lualualei (valley of flexible wreaths) or (beloved one spared) - are words that emulate the intentions behind these cleanups. The collective mindset of service members, DoD civilians, and the Hawaiian community was to fix years of dumping and restore the aina (land).



A kind reminder that regardless of how long our stay here in Hawaii is, we are patrons of the island, as well as its’ stewards. We all have a shared responsibility to the land, and it is our duty to ensure its continuity for future generations.



“They told me about this opportunity and my son goes to Kamehameha schools out here. So I was like, you know what, we’ll just make a weekend

out of it,” added Francois. “I wanted to come over here and do this event and do some good, something for the community.”



A statement echoing the sentiments of many service members who volunteered their weekend time for the days of the cleanups. JBPHH plans to hold cleanups monthly. To volunteer, reach out to your command’s volunteer coordinator.

