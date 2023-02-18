From Conyngham to Kenya: National Guardsman serves in Africa for first time

Photo By Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker | “I volunteered for Exercise Justified Accord (JA23) because I always wanted to go to...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker | “I volunteered for Exercise Justified Accord (JA23) because I always wanted to go to Kenya,” said U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Patti Walser, 126th Cyber Protection Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard. “I maintain full accountability of all Soldiers participating in the exercise in Nairobi and Isiolo, Kenya. As a personnel officer (S1), I also have the pleasure of processing awards for those deserving Soldiers who exemplified outstanding service during the exercise.” JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together nearly 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.​ (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker) see less | View Image Page

ISIOLO, Kenya — U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Patti Walser grew up in Conyngham, Penn. and majored in foreign language studies at Stonehill College. She was commissioned by the U.S. Army through the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps though Boston University. She currently serves as an adjutant general officer (Assistant S1) in the 126th Cyber Protection Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard.



“I volunteered for Exercise Justified Accord (JA23) because I always wanted to go to Kenya,” said Walser. “I maintain full accountability of all Soldiers participating in the exercise in Nairobi and Isiolo, Kenya. As a personnel officer (S1), I also have the pleasure of processing awards for those deserving Soldiers who exemplified outstanding service during the exercise.”



She grew up traveling abroad extensively, but this is her first time in Africa.



“I really value exposure to other languages and cultures, but my favorite part of Kenya thus far has been the unique wildlife in the surrounding area,” she added.



Walser would like to give a shout-out to her grandmother, also named Patricia, who resides in Pennsylvania.



JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together nearly 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.​