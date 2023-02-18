Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Conyngham to Kenya: National Guardsman serves in Africa for first time

    From Conyngham to Kenya: Mass. National Guardsman serves in Africa for first time

    Photo By Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker | “I volunteered for Exercise Justified Accord (JA23) because I always wanted to go to...... read more read more

    ISIOLO, KENYA

    02.18.2023

    Story by Capt. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    ISIOLO, Kenya — U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Patti Walser grew up in Conyngham, Penn. and majored in foreign language studies at Stonehill College. She was commissioned by the U.S. Army through the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps though Boston University. She currently serves as an adjutant general officer (Assistant S1) in the 126th Cyber Protection Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard.

    “I volunteered for Exercise Justified Accord (JA23) because I always wanted to go to Kenya,” said Walser. “I maintain full accountability of all Soldiers participating in the exercise in Nairobi and Isiolo, Kenya. As a personnel officer (S1), I also have the pleasure of processing awards for those deserving Soldiers who exemplified outstanding service during the exercise.”

    She grew up traveling abroad extensively, but this is her first time in Africa.

    “I really value exposure to other languages and cultures, but my favorite part of Kenya thus far has been the unique wildlife in the surrounding area,” she added.

    Walser would like to give a shout-out to her grandmother, also named Patricia, who resides in Pennsylvania.

    JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together nearly 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.​

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 13:29
    Story ID: 438770
    Location: ISIOLO, KE
    Hometown: CONYNGHAM, PA, US
    Hometown: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Conyngham to Kenya: National Guardsman serves in Africa for first time, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    From Conyngham to Kenya: Mass. National Guardsman serves in Africa for first time
    From Conyngham to Kenya: Mass. National Guardsman serves in Africa for first time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts National Guard
    Hometown News Release
    StrongerTogether
    126th Cyber Protection Battalion
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT