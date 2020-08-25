Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Brigade Operation Agile Leader: STX, 3rd Platoon, Task Force Boston/Maine,

    2nd Brigade Operation Agile Leader: STX, 3rd Platoon, Task Force Boston/Maine,

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Photo by Brenadine Humphrey 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Patricia Walser, Boston University Charles River Battalion, makes his way across a dirt path on the way to the ambush objective. During their second lane of the day, the 3rd platoon had the opportunity to practice getting the group across a road that could expose their movement or come into contact with opposing forces. The Task Force Boston/Maine Operation Agile Leader Field Training Exercise was held on Joint Base Cape Cod, Mass. from August 22 - August 31, 2020. (Photo by Lindsay Grant, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 13:11
    Photo ID: 7640549
    VIRIN: 200825-O-NL611-753
    Resolution: 4683x3392
    Size: 10.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
    Hometown: CONYNGHAM, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Brigade Operation Agile Leader: STX, 3rd Platoon, Task Force Boston/Maine,, by Brenadine Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JustifiedAccord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT