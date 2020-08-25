Cadet Patricia Walser, Boston University Charles River Battalion, makes his way across a dirt path on the way to the ambush objective. During their second lane of the day, the 3rd platoon had the opportunity to practice getting the group across a road that could expose their movement or come into contact with opposing forces. The Task Force Boston/Maine Operation Agile Leader Field Training Exercise was held on Joint Base Cape Cod, Mass. from August 22 - August 31, 2020. (Photo by Lindsay Grant, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2020 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 13:11 Photo ID: 7640549 VIRIN: 200825-O-NL611-753 Resolution: 4683x3392 Size: 10.63 MB Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US Hometown: CONYNGHAM, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Brigade Operation Agile Leader: STX, 3rd Platoon, Task Force Boston/Maine,, by Brenadine Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.