2nd Brigade Operation Agile Leader: STX, 3rd Platoon, Task Force Boston/Maine,

Cadet Patricia Walser, Boston University Charles River Battalion, makes his way across a dirt path on the way to the ambush objective. During their second lane of the day, the 3rd platoon had the opportunity to practice getting the group across a road that could expose their movement or come into contact with opposing forces. The Task Force Boston/Maine Operation Agile Leader Field Training Exercise was held on Joint Base Cape Cod, Mass. from August 22 - August 31, 2020. (Photo by Lindsay Grant, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2023 13:11
|Photo ID:
|7640549
|VIRIN:
|200825-O-NL611-753
|Resolution:
|4683x3392
|Size:
|10.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|Hometown:
|CONYNGHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
