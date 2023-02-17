Naval Hospital Jacksonville Chaplains earn board certification

Photo By Yan Kennon | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2023) – Naval Hospital Jacksonville chaplains, Cmdr....... read more read more Photo By Yan Kennon | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2023) – Naval Hospital Jacksonville chaplains, Cmdr. Shannon Skidmore, right, and Lt. Brett Underdown, review the command’s plan of the week to assist in preparing the week’s chapel schedule. Skidmore and Underdown recently earned chaplain board certification from the Association of Certified Christian Chaplains National Board and the National Association of Veterans Affairs Chaplains respectively. (Navy photo by Yan Kennon, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). see less | View Image Page

Two Naval Hospital Jacksonville chaplains earn chaplain board certification, a ‘Gold Standard’ for hospital chaplains.



Cmdr. Shannon Skidmore, command chaplain and native of Clarkton, Missouri, received certification from the Association of Certified Christian Chaplains (ACCC) National Board and Lt. Brett Underdown, deputy command chaplain and native of Mechanicsville, Virginia, received certification from The National Association of Veterans Affairs Chaplains (NAVAC).



“This is one of my most honored accomplishments in my 24 years of naval service,” said Skidmore. “Board certification is designed to elevate professional standards and enhance individual performance.”



"Gaining certification fulfills a professional and personal standard in the pastoral role I am honored to serve in,” said Underdown. “Board certification, like healthcare providers gaining certification in their medical specialty, effectively enables chaplains to professionally integrate into the clinical environment as a vital care team member in service to our patients.”



Chaplain board certification requires a denominationally endorsed chaplain to completed at least four units of clinical pastoral education (CPE), 2,000 hours of pastoral care experience, submit timely authored journals, successfully pass an exam, and be evaluated via a personal interview. Also, it is not uncommon for candidates to receive additional didactic assignments, based on interview performance, to address areas that could be improved.



Once certified, all chaplains must maintain current credentials through an annual completion of continuing education unit requirements and conference participation.



The ACCC is a nationally recognized board certifying body with members providing care in most of the 50 states. It utilizes the “National Common Standards” in its board certifying process.



The NAVAC’s goal is to build a sense of community and identity among VA Chaplains and affiliates in a pluralistic, multidisciplinary setting.



Skidmore, a Southern Baptist chaplain, was commissioned as an ensign in 1994 and Underdown, Presbyterian Federal chaplain, was commissioned as an ensign in 2015.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness. NH Jacksonville and its five branch health clinics serve 175,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 57,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville and its five units support warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. To learn more, visit: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.