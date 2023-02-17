NAS Pensacola Completes Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain

Photo By Bruce Cummins | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF)...... read more read more Photo By Bruce Cummins | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF) Sailor participates in an active shooter scenario Feb. 9 during Exercise Citadel Shield- Solid Curtain. The exercise, an annual Navy-wide series of training scenarios designed for NSF personnel to perfect their tactics and procedures in coordination with local first responders, is a two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted at all continental U.S. Navy installations. see less | View Image Page

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 (CS-SC23) is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all continental United States Navy installations.

“[CS-SC23] is an important exercise designed to ensure our people and security forces are at peak readiness to deter and respond to potential security threats,” said NAS Pensacola Installation Training Officer Trent Hathaway. “We use realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats.”

According to Hathaway, scenarios during Citadel Shield – the first week of the exercise – included an unmanned aerial surveillance exercise, a hostage situation and an active shooter drill, each of which members of the NAS Pensacola Anti-Terrorism Training Team (ATTT) used to gauge readiness from responding NAS Pensacola NSF personnel. Hathaway added that training serves to coordinate individual, departmental and installation responses to these drills.

“Exercising our personnel in response to varying realistic threats enhances our personal and force-wide readiness,” he said. “The exercise tests information dissemination, individual response plans, security force response, and our ability to coordinate with local emergency responders and the community.”

Hathaway also stressed that the annual exercise was unrelated to any current threat, but was designed and executed to increase readiness and to deter or respond to potential security threats.

“These exercises essentially enhance the training and readiness of NAS Pensacola security personnel and better prepare them for potential force protection situations,” he said. “We should train the way we fight, so ensuring a learning environment for security personnel to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities was one of the chief goals of this exercise at a local level.”

Hathaway said the second week of the annual Navy-wide exercise – Solid Curtain – centered around NAS Pensacola’s capability of exercising Navy Command and Control (C2) capabilities and evaluating the readiness and effectiveness of fleet and installation force protection programs.

“Coordination with area commands to ensure our force protection efforts are accurate and capable is something we test annually,” Hathaway said. “Communication during any event is critical in ensuring the safety of our most valuable assets – the men and women here – is critical to our ongoing mission of training the best aviators and aviation maintenance personnel in the world.”

For more than one hundred years, NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," has supported the operational and training missions of tenant commands, including Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC), Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and is the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).