PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF) Sailor participates in an active shooter scenario Feb. 9 during Exercise Citadel Shield- Solid Curtain. The exercise, an annual Navy-wide series of training scenarios designed for NSF personnel to perfect their tactics and procedures in coordination with local first responders, is a two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted at all continental U.S. Navy installations.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 12:06
|Photo ID:
|7639042
|VIRIN:
|230209-N-GO179-004
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
This work, NAS Pensacola Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain, by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola Completes Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain
