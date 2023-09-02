Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF) Sailor participates in an active shooter scenario Feb. 9 during Exercise Citadel Shield- Solid Curtain. The exercise, an annual Navy-wide series of training scenarios designed for NSF personnel to perfect their tactics and procedures in coordination with local first responders, is a two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted at all continental U.S. Navy installations.

    NAS Pensacola Completes Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain

