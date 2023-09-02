NAS Pensacola Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF) Sailor participates in an active shooter scenario Feb. 9 during Exercise Citadel Shield- Solid Curtain. The exercise, an annual Navy-wide series of training scenarios designed for NSF personnel to perfect their tactics and procedures in coordination with local first responders, is a two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted at all continental U.S. Navy installations.

Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023