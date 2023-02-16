US, NATO firefighters train for agile F-16 emergency response

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – The 52nd Fighter Wing Fire and Emergency Service (FES) team along with the 52nd FW Plans and Programs section trained 24 of their NATO counterparts on F-16 Fighting Falcon emergency procedures at NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, Feb 15, 2023.



The training included fire suppressant tactics and how to safely shut down the aircraft in an emergency situation.



“Events such as these help strengthen NATO and facilitate trusting relationships between our partner nations,” Maj. Matthew Alexander, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot. “Whenever jets fly, there’s a possibility that FES individuals will be called to respond to a life-or-death situation, so their dedication to training and excellence is much appreciated.”



Spangdahlem FES occasionally provides F-16 emergency procedure training to NATO partners, but this was the first time in recent history F-16s assigned to the 480th FS traveled to an allied base for this type of training.



“It’s nice to share our experiences and to explain how we do things at Spangdahlem Air Base,” said Frank Wies, 52nd FW fire protection district chief. “As firefighters, we’re a family, so it doesn’t matter where you go, we all speak the same language.”



As interoperability is critical to both NATO operations and a free and peaceful Europe, connecting with geographically separated units is a priority for the 52nd FW. By training with allies and regional partners on a regular basis, it enhances the region’s joint capabilities, which ensure a much stronger partnership.

