My DCMA: Daniel Curto, computer assistant

DAYTON, Ohio – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Daniel Curto shares his story.



My name is Daniel Curto, and this is “My DCMA.”



I am a computer assistant in the DCMA Information Technology Executive Directorate based at the agency’s Fort Lee, Virginia, headquarters, but I am located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base here.



The access control team leadership in IT chose me through the Workforce Recruitment Program. I will officially join the team as a full-time employee in March.



My job duties include analyzing the Total Force and ChangeGear data sources to create daily reports that reflect user gains, losses and internal movements. I verify personnel on the loss report have left the agency by asking supervisors if their employee has left the agency or not. I also help my team analyze employees’ internal movements and remove their access as needed so they have access to only what they need.



I have been a part of the DCMA team for five months. I like working at DCMA because I enjoy flexible work hours, training opportunities, great supervisors and teammates, and paid holidays. I enjoy working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base because the National Museum of the United States Air Force is located here. Every time I visit the museum, I learn something new about Air Force history.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because we manage a lot of the contracts needed to ensure they receive the resources necessary to fight effectively. As DCMA continues to evolve, I am excited as we continue to refine our processes and find new ways to support our warfighters. I am also excited about how DCMA is involved in the logistics it takes to make the new engine for the aging Boeing B-52 Stratofortress.



Even though I have not been here long, I know DCMA is committed to the future of our warfighters and the agency will continue to find new and creative ways to ensure our warfighters have what they need to continue protecting our great nation and allies.



My future career goals include becoming proficient in my current job, getting a CompTIA Security+ certificate, and getting a master’s degree in computer science. I desire to become more proficient at my job as I continue to hone my skills. A CompTIA Security+ certificate will help me appreciate my job better as my team deals with various security mitigations such as deleting departing user accounts in a timely manner. I believe a master’s degree will help me learn how to do my job more efficiently as I learn how to better analyze the data that I go through on a daily basis.



My favorite hobbies include walking, playing with my two cats — Oreo and Sonic — watching Star Wars, learning more about airplanes, and watching War Factories. I love traveling around the United States. I enjoyed visiting the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Crazy Horse Memorial and Mount Rushmore National Memorial.