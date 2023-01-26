Daniel Curto is a computer assistant in Defense Contract Management Agency’s Information Technology Executive Directorate based at the agency’s Fort Lee, Virginia, headquarters, but he is located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He has been a part of the DCMA team for five months. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 11:37
|Photo ID:
|7637415
|VIRIN:
|230126-D-JA581-001
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, My DCMA: Daniel Curto, computer assistant, by Cheryl Jamieson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
My DCMA: Daniel Curto, computer assistant
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT