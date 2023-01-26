Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Cheryl Jamieson 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Daniel Curto is a computer assistant in Defense Contract Management Agency’s Information Technology Executive Directorate based at the agency’s Fort Lee, Virginia, headquarters, but he is located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He has been a part of the DCMA team for five months. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)

    My DCMA: Daniel Curto, computer assistant

