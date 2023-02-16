2023 Region One EFAC

The 101st Air Refueling Wing hosted an Enlisted Field Advisory Council event last week with the intent on developing both current leaders and future leaders from various units in the Northeast. Around 60 Airmen flew in to attend the event, representing the eight states within the region.



The MAINEiacs volunteered to host the EFAC, bringing in brothers and sisters in arms from neighboring states, allowing a unique collaboration and networking opportunity. Region One Airmen talked about ways to improve, challenges they face, and solutions to overcome those challenges; all with the intent to strengthen the force.



Airmen ranging from the rank of E-2 all the way up through to E-9 sat in on the event, proving the thought process that no matter the rank, learning and growing must never stop. There were even a few Command Chiefs and a Company Grade Officer who attended as well.



Chief Master Sergeant Michael Rakauckas is the State Command Chief for the New Jersey Air National Guard and the Air National Guard EFAC Region One Representative. On a break between lectures, he took the time to tell me what he thinks the biggest takeaways are from this event. “We’ve learned that we need to network more, to learn from each other and grow. Sharing best practices, finding new and effective ways to develop our airmen. Understanding that we can reach out to other units and in fact, we encourage it!”



I asked the Chief what was one of the biggest messages they’ve tried to convey to their Senior Non-commissioned Officers who were in attendance. “We can’t stress enough how important it is for our SNCOs to take advantage of opportunities at the national level, for professional growth as well as being able to take that experience back to their units and help our future leaders grow,” Chief Rakauckas said. “It really is pretty cool.”



The event lasted two days and gave the attendees the opportunity to share best practices and learn from one another. With Agile Combat Employment being a hot topic right now, learning from one another is a valuable tool and skill set for our MAINEiacs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:30 Story ID: 438629 Location: BANGOR, ME, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Region One EFAC, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.