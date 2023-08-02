Airmen from all over listen intently on how they can self improve and help develop future leaders during the 2023 Region One EFAC event. The 101st ARW hosted the event that consisted of around 60 Airmen from eight different states.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 11:29
|Photo ID:
|7637366
|VIRIN:
|230208-Z-IA789-0085
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|26.78 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Region One EFAC [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
