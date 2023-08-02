Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Region One EFAC [Image 3 of 4]

    2023 Region One EFAC

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen from all over listen intently on how they can self improve and help develop future leaders during the 2023 Region One EFAC event. The 101st ARW hosted the event that consisted of around 60 Airmen from eight different states.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:29
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    This work, 2023 Region One EFAC [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Future Leaders
    U.S. Air Force
    MAINEiacs
    EFAC

