4th ESC Units Participate in MOBEX

Photo By Maj. William Wratee | Specialist Jay Trevino participated in the 2023 Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) for...... read more read more Photo By Maj. William Wratee | Specialist Jay Trevino participated in the 2023 Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) for annual training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JB-MDL) in New Jersey. While there, he and other Soldiers of the 554th Movement Control Team (McAllen, Tx) trained on monitoring, coordinating, and expediting traffic moving through the transportation system as a part of the Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group. see less | View Image Page

Two units within the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command are participating in the validation of a Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JB-MDL) in New Jersey. The 801st Human Resources Company (Tulsa, Ok.) is training for deployment overseas, while the 554th Movement Control Team (McAllen, Tx.) is taking part in the 2023 Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) for its annual training.



The MOBEX is the operational component of the MFGI validation. Units from across the country assume different roles and responsibilities in an exercise designed to test force generation capabilities in the event of large-scale mobilization operations. The 2023 MOBEX involves notional and real-world units.



One of those real-world units is the 801st Human Resources Company (HR CO). 1st Lt. Maggie Decker, the Postal Platoon Leader, is currently working with the 1-315th Brigade Support Battalion and the 1-309th Training Support Battalion to ensure the unit’s readiness as they prepare for overseas deployment. Recently, the 801st HR CO trained on Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) and Tactical Combat Casualty Care.



MOPP is the protective gear used in a toxic environment (e.g., chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) strikes). Tactical Combat Casualty Care helps soldiers increase their combat lifesaver skills.



Decker says, “ The process is moving smoothly. One training event builds on another. Today we are getting a refresher on protective masks. Tomorrow we practice firing with protective masks at the EST 2000. From there, we will qualify at the live fire range with and without protective masks.” The Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) 2000 is a laser-based indoor weapons trainer. The system provides weapons training to service members before live-fire ranges.



The 554th Movement Control Team is also at JB-MDL training. Company Commnader Capt. Rick Romo says, “we are training on several different mission essential tasks and simultaneously supporting real units that are deploying.” Romo went on to say, “the training includes things like determining the center of balance for equipment identified for transportation on military aircraft, palletizing personal equipment for Soldiers deploying, and the movement of cargo to and from the flight line.”



1st Lt. Carey Chelmeyer, the Operations Officer for the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (El Monte, Ca.), agreed with Romo. “ We are testing Joint Base McGuire Dix-Lakehurst as an MFGI platform. The lessons learned from this exercise will enable us to execute future large-scale mobilization operations efficiently,” said Chelmeyer. The 155th CSSB serves as the fictional battalion headquarters for the 554th MCT.



Cmd. Sgt. Maj. James Hopkins, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, visited both units. He thanked the 801st HR CO for their service and wished them well on their upcoming deployment. He also thanked the 554th MCT for their hard work supporting mobilization operations.



“This exercise is a great training opportunity. They have had the chance to learn from the civilian staff at the ADACG and see the mobilization process up close,” said Hopkins.



ADACG stands for Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group. The ADACG is a joint task force that controls, receives, and releases Army units to and from an Air Force carrier. The 554th MCT monitors, coordinates, and expedites traffic moving through the transportation system as a part of the ADACG. They achieve this by decentralizing the execution of movement responsibilities at crucial transportation nodes.



In addition to participation in the MOBEX, various units within the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command will participate in other exercises for annual training, such as Defender Europe in Germany, the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exceceris at Camp Atterbury, In., Gurada Shield in Indonesia, Vibrant Response at Fort Hood, Tx., and the Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wi.