What Is Load Planning?

Load planning in transportation consolidates cargo to maximize the capacity so that multiple shipments can be delivered in the fewest number of vehicles.



The 554th Movement Control Team (McAllen, Tx.) spent its annual training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, operating as a part of the Mission Support Force. While there, they trained to prepare personal gear and equipment for air transport.



Capt Rick Romo and 2nd Lt. Carissa Diaz explained the process and why it is vital to transportation.