    What Is Load Planning?

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Load planning in transportation consolidates cargo to maximize the capacity so that multiple shipments can be delivered in the fewest number of vehicles.

    The 554th Movement Control Team (McAllen, Tx.) spent its annual training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, operating as a part of the Mission Support Force. While there, they trained to prepare personal gear and equipment for air transport.

    Capt Rick Romo and 2nd Lt. Carissa Diaz explained the process and why it is vital to transportation.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 19:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873890
    VIRIN: 230212-A-NV630-133
    Filename: DOD_109465966
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What Is Load Planning?, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    USAR
    4th ESC
    MOBEX
    319th CSSB
    21th RSG

