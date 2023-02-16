The Nashville District’s Deployable Tactical Operations System Management Team is here to help

Photo By Misty Cunningham | Dinita Beard, Old Hickory Lock and Dam equipment machinery mechanic and William...... read more read more Photo By Misty Cunningham | Dinita Beard, Old Hickory Lock and Dam equipment machinery mechanic and William Brigance III, Old Hickory Lock and Dam equipment machinery mechanic, are part of the Nashville District’s Deployable Tactical Operations System Management Team. They operate the Emergency Command and Control Vehicle, and the Mobile Communications Vehicle during emergency situations. see less | View Image Page

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 16, 2023)— When responding effectively to disasters across America, from natural catastrophes to man-made threats, an efficient network of support is imperative. This responsibility lies with Deployable Tactical Operations System Management Teams, who oversee operations and maintenance for DTOS. This tactical resource is activated and directed by Headquarters USACE Contingency Operations in moments of crisis.



Two-manned teams take on the additional job duty of serving endangered communities during a disaster by driving an Emergency Command and Control Vehicle or a Mobile Communications Vehicle into devastated communities. These vehicles provide emergency communication equipment and a safe rally point for emergency response personnel.



“I joined the DTOS team in 2016 and have enjoyed helping the communities we’re sent to because I know we’re the first line of help in some instances. We bring a safe shelter and the ability for emergency personnel to make phone calls or use the internet to bring the necessary resources and help to these devastated locations,” said William Brigance III, Old Hickory Lock and Dam equipment machinery mechanic.



Fully equipped and capable of providing communications, workspace, and support for multiple PRTs, a USACE Emergency Command and Control Vehicle serves as a mobile headquarters for emergency personnel to plan and implement action plans.



The ECCV can deploy up to eleven personnel while providing vital communications and workspace. The 47-foot box truck can deliver voice and data communications to different networks with its onboard radio, interagency voice interoperability, satellite and cellular capabilities.

In addition, the ECCV is totally self-sufficient, as it has enough onboard fuel reserves to operate continuously for up to 72 hours before needing additional fuel or shore power.



“We deploy to places like Kentucky, Louisiana, or Florida. Places where hurricanes or tornados can really devastate someone’s home and community. Regular emergency vehicles may not be able to travel to these places, especially if there’s a lot of dangerous debris or flooding. It’s our job to get to these dangerous zones so emergency teams have a safe place to start working,” said Dinita Beard, Old Hickory Lock and Dam equipment machinery mechanic.



The DTOS team has two types of emergency vehicles that are used during emergency response.

“The ECCV is a large vehicle because it provides a big service to emergency personnel. We don’t always need to send the larger vehicle; sometimes an event can be handled by sending out our smaller MCV,” said Beard.



The Mobile Communications Vehicle provides a range of communication solutions, from radio to satellite and cellular access. The air-transportable Sprinter Van can provide up to 24 hours of uninterrupted communications before needing additional fuel or alternative shore power.



“Deploying the MCV is fast and flexible. The vehicle can be placed in an existing facility or relocated to a secluded area as needed. Although, it may not be as big as an ECCV, it has the essential communication resources emergency personnel rely on to get their jobs done,” said Brigance.



The ECCV and MCV can enter severely damaged areas. This allows help to reach the most devastated locations and communities.

“When a disaster happens, people may not realize how debilitating it is for the community being struck. They’re unable to help each other like they need to because everyone in the area needs help. The help really must come from outside of the area, so the assistance is dependable, and the resources can be brought in and shared with those in need,” said Brigance.



To be a part of the DTOS team, members must complete several training courses on emergency response programs How to respond in an Emergency and Emergency Maintenance.



“I’ve been doing this job for about 6 years now. I went through extensive training, and I obtained my class C commercial driver’s license, which is required to operate the ECCV. I was interested in joining the team a few years prior, so when the opportunity resurfaced, I was glad to volunteer for this additional duty,” said Beard.



The first step to deploying a DTOS team after an emergency is the governor’s declaration of an emergency for the devastated area. Then, the President activates the emergency services through FEMA. The Corps of Engineers receives orders calling the DTOS team into action.



“Once we’re deployed, we leave within 24 hours and can be gone for up to 30 days at a time. We miss our families, but we know that if it was our state dealing with an emergency, there would be Corps employees from out of state bringing an ECCV or MCV to help us,” said Beard.

Corps of Engineer employees can volunteer for the DTOS teams in addition to their present job duties. By taking on this extra responsibility, DTOS team members provide critical help during uncertain times.



