Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Yokota conducts annual MARE

    Team Yokota conducts annual MARE

    Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | Yokota firefighters assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron carry a simulated...... read more read more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Story by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Yokota held a Major Accident Response Exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16. The exercise is also scheduled to repeat before the 2023 Friendship Festival, so the entire installation is primed for any emergency.

    “The purpose of the MARE is base-wide preparation for a mishap,” said Capt. Alex Randall, 374th Airlift Wing Safety chief of flight safety. “This ensures that all first responders and supporting agencies are ready.”

    The MARE scenario simulated a C-12 Huron aircraft crash to test the base response in a high-stress environment.

    “Today, we are practicing firefighting techniques, medical care, fuel spill cleanup, fuel sampling and safety investigation board initiation, and safeguarding of evidence,” said Randall.

    Realistic scenarios also help leadership evaluate the readiness of their personnel and resources should an incident occur.

    “We have created a scenario involving a local aircraft and we expect all agencies on base to run their checklists as if it were a real world,” said Randall. “Mishaps are rare, and a scenario like we practiced today is unlikely to occur, but training hard prepares us to respond to any contingency.”

    Team Yokota executed the emergency response and then transitioned the scenario to the Interim Safety Board for a simulated investigation initiation.

    “We are definitely prepared for any potential mishap we may face,” said Randall.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 02:53
    Story ID: 438593
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Yokota conducts annual MARE, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Team Yokota conducts annual MARE
    Team Yokota conducts annual MARE
    Team Yokota conducts annual MARE
    Team Yokota conducts annual MARE
    Team Yokota conducts annual MARE
    Team Yokota conducts annual MARE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Responders
    MARE
    MSG
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT