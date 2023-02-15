Military Shoppers Can Win a PS5 during MILITARY STAR Cardmember Appreciation Event

Photo By Marisa Conner | Every time military shoppers use their MILITARY STAR card from Feb. 17 to March 2,...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Every time military shoppers use their MILITARY STAR card from Feb. 17 to March 2, they’ll earn an entry into a sweepstakes to win one of five PlayStation 5 prize packages! Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2jT. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can score a PlayStation 5 prize package during the MILITARY STAR® cardmember appreciation event.



From Feb. 17 through March 2, shoppers will automatically earn an entry into the sweepstakes every time they use their MILITARY STAR card. Five winners will receive a PS5 console and game bundle.



New cardmembers will also receive 10% off on all their first-day purchases, applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statements. Other benefits of MILITARY STAR include:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations

• 10% off food purchases at all participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free shipping on ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com.

• Points earned on purchases, with a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.



“The MILITARY STAR cardmember appreciation event is a chance to celebrate and thank our military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “It’s an honor to serve those who serve with everyday savings and rewards.”



The MILITARY STAR card also offers one low APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score; never charges any annual, late or over-limit fees; and features budgeting tools such as Pay Your Way Plans, which offer fixed monthly payments at reduced interest.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card, as are all honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



