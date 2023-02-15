Vermont Soldiers Depart for Edelweiss Raid

Photo By Maj. J. Scott Detweiler | Soldiers from the Army Mountain Warfare School, 124th Regional Training Institute,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. J. Scott Detweiler | Soldiers from the Army Mountain Warfare School, 124th Regional Training Institute, Vermont Army National Guard, compete in the Edelweiss Raid, an international military mountaineering competition in Absam, Austria, Feb. 02, 2019. Renowned as the most difficult military mountaineering competition in the world, the Vermont National Guard soldiers placed 13th as a team comprised of mountaineers from across the country out of a field of 23, marking the first time a team has completed the two day competition in their first year of participation. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Nathan Fry) see less | View Image Page

Colchester, Vt. – 20 Soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard will compete in the 2023 Edelweiss Raid in Austria on March 1st and 2nd.



This intense competition will see the team representing the United States Army vying to top their previous finish of 13th in the 2019 Raid. Some of the best military units from around the world are represented in the race.



The Vermont team leaves on Saturday, February 18.



The Edelweiss Raid is a grueling event that challenges Soldiers both mentally and physically, testing their ability to work together and perform under pressure. The Vermont National Guard team is well-prepared, having been the first team from the United States to compete in the event in 2019. The team has had a robust preparation for this year’s race including a tryout in October.



“The Raid is the closest we get to replicating the demands of small unit mountain combat. The whole point of making it a competition is to simulate the time demands and stresses of mountain warfare. We use it as a leader building event – the most junior Soldiers on the team all get a leadership task that they must guide the team through,” said Maj. Nathan Fry, one of the Vermont team leaders. “The effect the Raid has on building mountain sense and tactical leadership in just 48 hours is unparalleled.”



The Edelweiss Raid covers 40 kilometers and 4,000 meters of elevation gain. The competition includes up to 12 stations with military task requirements that competitors must pass. These tasks include high angle shooting, call for fire, and mountain casualty evacuation. The scope of the competition simulates mountain combat and to showcase the combat effectiveness of the team. The Vermont team will include Soldiers from the Army Mountain Warfare School and the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN).



“This is truly an incredible event and impressive group of Soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Adjutant General for the Vermont National Guard. “I’m looking forward to seeing how this competition goes and where we place – I know the group is excited and well-prepared,” said Knight.



Austria is partnered with Vermont through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. Austria formally became Vermont’s third state partner in May of 2022. Vermont and Austria have a relationship since Vermont opened the Army Mountain Warfare School in 1983. Vermont and Austria have already had numerous exchanges throughout the first year of partnership. Vermont is also state partners with Senegal and North Macedonia.