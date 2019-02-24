Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont National Guard Soldiers compete in Austria

    ABSAM, AUSTRIA

    02.24.2019

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the Army Mountain Warfare School, 124th Regional Training Institute, Vermont Army National Guard, compete in the Edelweiss Raid, an international military mountaineering competition in Absam, Austria, Feb. 02, 2019. Renowned as the most difficult military mountaineering competition in the world, the Vermont National Guard soldiers placed 13th as a team out of a field of 23.

