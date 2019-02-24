Vermont National Guard Soldiers compete in Austria

Soldiers from the Army Mountain Warfare School, 124th Regional Training Institute, Vermont Army National Guard, compete in the Edelweiss Raid, an international military mountaineering competition in Absam, Austria, Feb. 02, 2019. Renowned as the most difficult military mountaineering competition in the world, the Vermont National Guard soldiers placed 13th as a team out of a field of 23.

